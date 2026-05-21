The Latest Tennessee Event News for May 21, 2026

American Idol Winner Hannah Harper to Make Opry Debut The Grand Ole Opry’s Summer of the Century kicks off June 2 with American Idol winner Hannah Harper making her Opry debut alongside Carrie Underwood and Avery Anna. Published: May 21, 2026 — Read More

Nashville Zoo’s Brew at the Zoo Returns Nashville Zoo’s 15th annual Brew at the Zoo returns June 12 for an adults-only evening of craft beer, animal encounters, live music, and food trucks. Published: May 21, 2026 — Read More

Budweiser Clydesdales Coming to Nashville to Honor Military Families The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales visit Nashville’s First Horizon Bank Stadium on June 1 as part of a cross-country tour honoring Folds of Honor military families. Published: May 20, 2026 — Read More

Nashville to Host Its First Super Bowl at New Nissan Stadium in 2030 The NFL announced Nashville will host Super Bowl LXIV in 2030 at the new Nissan Stadium, marking the city’s first-ever Super Bowl. Published: May 19, 2026 — Read More

Luke Bryan Announces Concert at Bridgestone Arena Luke Bryan will perform at Bridgestone Arena on September 24 in a one-of-a-kind show celebrating his forthcoming album Signs, due September 18. Published: May 18, 2026 — Read More

Country Singer-Songwriter Jamie O’Neal to Perform at Harken Hall Platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated Jamie O’Neal performs at Harken Hall in Madison on July 31, with country duo Love and Theft opening the show. Published: May 17, 2026 — Read More

Jo Dee Messina to Perform at The Truth in Nashville Jo Dee Messina brings her Bridges Tour: Celebrating 30 Years to Nashville’s The Truth on November 6, supporting her first new album in over a decade. Published: May 16, 2026 — Read More

TPAC’s New Discovery Series Lets You Build Your Own Season of World-Class Performances TPAC launches its inaugural Discovery Series, an eight-show flexible season package spanning dance, theatre, and music, with packages starting at $125. Published: May 16, 2026 — Read More

Ascend Amphitheater Kicks Off a New Era with Major Upgrades Opry Entertainment Group debuted more than $12 million in upgrades at Ascend Amphitheater, including a new greenway bridge, VIP enhancements, and a full 2026 concert lineup. Published: May 15, 2026 — Read More

Glaive Announces Tour Stop at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville Glaive and collaborator Kurtains bring their God Save The Three tour to Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl on October 28 as part of an extensive global run. Published: May 15, 2026 — Read More

Jon Walmsley, Known for Playing Jason on The Waltons, Is Coming to the Franklin Theatre British-American actor and musician Jon Walmsley, beloved as Jason on The Waltons, performs an intimate concert at the Franklin Theatre on May 22. Published: May 15, 2026 — Read More

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend This weekend’s highlights include the Franklin Rodeo, Touch-a-Truck at Jim Warren Park, Boots of Honor Memorial, the Tennessee Farmers Market Trail, and Barnyard Animal Bash at Lucky Ladd Farms. Published: May 14, 2026 — Read More

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