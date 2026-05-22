BNA To Transition To Cashless Parking Beginning July 1

Travelers parking at Nashville International Airport will soon need to plan for a cashless payment system as airport officials move to streamline the parking process.

According to Nashville International Airport, also known as BNA, the airport will transition to a cashless parking system beginning July 1, 2026, as part of efforts to improve efficiency and create a smoother experience for passengers.

For travelers without a credit card, airport officials said cash-to-card machines will be available to convert cash into prepaid cards that can be used for parking. Two machines are already located inside the terminal on the Departures Level — one in North Ticketing across from the JetBlue counter and another in South Ticketing across from the Allegiant Airlines counter.

A third cash-to-card machine is expected to be installed ahead of the transition on the Arrivals Level between baggage claims 8 and 9.

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Airport officials said cash used for tipping, including valet services, will still be accepted and will not be impacted by the change.

More information about parking options at BNA is available through the airport’s parking website.