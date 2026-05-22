Franklin Special District Recognized as a Model PLC at Work® District

Franklin Special District has earned the designation of Model Professional Learning Community at Work® District from Solution Tree, an international recognition that honors schools and districts demonstrating sustained success in improving student learning through collaboration, shared accountability, and data-informed instruction.

This recognition is one of only two in Tennessee and underscores the work underway across all eight FSD schools for several years. In fact, three FSD schools have attained the Model PLC at Work designation, and the other five are in the process of fully implementing the strategies required to obtain it.

For families and community members, the recognition affirms that FSD teachers, school leaders, and district staff are working together in a consistent, intentional way to answer the questions that matter most for students: What do students need to learn? How will we know if they have learned it? What will we do when they need more support? How will we extend learning when they are ready for more?

“This recognition reflects the work happening across every FSD school to make sure student learning is not left to chance. It is the result of educators learning together, using evidence together, and taking collective responsibility for the success of every child,” said Director of Schools David Snowden, Ph.D.

The PLC at Work® process is built on three central ideas: a focus on learning, a collaborative culture, and a results orientation. In practice, that means teachers work in teams to identify essential learning standards, use common assessments to monitor progress, respond quickly when students need intervention, and provide enrichment when students are ready for deeper learning.

FSD’s application was reviewed by Solution Tree’s Evidence of Effectiveness Review Committee. In its approval letter, the committee commended Franklin Special District for moving beyond the establishment of PLC structures to “sustained practices that are producing measurable results for students.” The committee also highlighted the district’s systemwide implementation of PLC practices, alignment with the district’s aspire2029 strategic plan, use of essential standards and common formative assessments, intervention and enrichment systems, collaborative teacher teams, and sustained positive academic trends across multiple content areas.

The committee noted that FSD’s TCAP results from 2023 to 2025 showed consistent improvement in ELA, mathematics, science, and social studies, while maintaining performance levels significantly above the state average.

Schools and districts earn the Model PLC at Work® recognition only after demonstrating a commitment to PLC concepts, implementing them over time, and providing clear evidence of improved student learning. Recognized schools and districts are listed on AllThingsPLC.info, where they share practices and evidence with other educators seeking to improve student outcomes.

“This designation reminds us that our work continues,” Snowden said. “A true professional learning community is always asking how we can improve for students.”

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The Model PLC at Work® District designation is a three-year recognition that reflects FSD’s ongoing commitment to high levels of learning for all students through collaboration, continuous improvement, and shared responsibility across all eight schools. The FSD plans to update its data every three years to maintain Model PLC at Work status.