Mars Veterinary Health, Red Cross to Bring Blood Donation Event to Brentwood

Mars Veterinary Health and the American Red Cross has announced a human-and-pet blood donation event will take place at BluePearl Brentwood on Monday, June 15 giving pets, and their owners the chance to donate much needed blood products that will improve the lives of people and pets in the local community and beyond.

To meet the increased demand for blood products in veterinary medicine, the BluePearl Pet Blood Bank would need to triple the number of donors that are currently enrolled in their blood donation program.

The Mars Veterinary Health blood donor screening event – which tests a pet’s suitability to become a donor – and American Red Cross blood drive will take place at 1569 Mallory Ln Bldg 200, Brentwood, TN 37027 from 12.00 p.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Pet owners can visit bluepearlvet.com/bloodbank to enroll their pet as potential donors with the BluePearl Pet Blood Bank. Once the online registration form has been completed, pet owners will be contacted by one of the BluePearl Pet Blood Bank team to schedule an appointment.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with the American Red Cross to address the critical need for blood products in veterinary and human medicine,” said Lenore Bacek, DVM, MS, DACVECC, Vice President of Clinical Affairs at BluePearl. “We encourage local pet owners to sign up alongside their pets. Your involvement will positively impact the lives of people and pets in their backyards and beyond.”

“A safe and readily available blood supply is as essential for pets as it is for people, yet our profession continues to face a critical shortage,” said Molly McAllister, DVM, MPH, Global Chief Medical Officer at Mars Veterinary Health. “We’re honored to be part of this continued partnership that enables generous donors to help save human lives while ensuring veterinary teams have the critical blood supply needed to provide life-saving care to pets when they need it most.”

As part of Mars Veterinary Health’s commitment to ensuring pets are cared for in emergencies—and in honor of National Pet Preparedness Month in June— those who come to give blood at all three events will receive a pet emergency preparedness kit that includes a pet preparedness checklist and items from BluePearl, Banfield Pet Hospital and VCA Animals Hospitals, part of Mars Veterinary Health’s U.S. network of practices that are united in delivering high-quality veterinary care. To find a Mars Veterinary Health clinic near you, visit MyPetFam.com.

With industry-leading requirements for pets to donate blood, BluePearl prioritizes patient safety and wellbeing throughout the process. Healthy cats and dogs between ages one and eight that meet additional requirements are eligible to donate every eight to 12 weeks through a short process during which they are comfortable and closely monitored. Additional BluePearl Blood Bank requirements and locations can be found at bluepearlvet.com/bloodbank.

Those interested in learning more about human blood donation with the Red Cross can find a blood drive and schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org.

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