Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Feb. 5, 2026

Love is on Tap at Hoppy Valentine’s Celebration at Curio Brewing Company

Curio Brewing Company hosts a free Valentine’s event on Feb. 7 with live music, a Ginger Pig menu, and bounce house for kids.

Published: February 05, 2026 – Read Full Article

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Feb. 4, 2026

Sixteen Williamson County establishments earned perfect 100 health scores in inspections from January 28 to February 4, 2026.

Published: February 05, 2026 – Read Full Article

Americans to Eat 1.48 Billion Chicken Wings for Super Bowl LX

The National Chicken Council projects Americans will consume 1.48 billion wings during Super Bowl LX, up 10 million from last year.

Published: February 04, 2026 – Read Full Article

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Feb. 4, 2026

Four Williamson County establishments received the lowest health inspection scores from January 28 to February 4, 2026.

Published: February 04, 2026 – Read Full Article

Health Scores: Williamson County for Feb. 4, 2026

Complete list of Williamson County health inspection scores from January 28 to February 4, 2026, covering food service and pools.

Published: February 04, 2026 – Read Full Article

Papa Murphy’s Brings Back the HeartBaker Pizza

Papa Murphy’s heart-shaped pizza returns Feb. 1-14 with a Sweetheart Deal bundle featuring pizza and cookie dough for $16.

Published: February 03, 2026 – Read Full Article

DQ Introduces Its New Swicy Menu

Dairy Queen launches the Swicy Menu featuring FlameThrower Chicken Strips with vanilla soft serve and new Pineapple Lemonade drinks.

Published: February 03, 2026 – Read Full Article

Chicken Salad Chick Catering for Super Bowl and Galentine’s Day

Chicken Salad Chick offers catering solutions for Super Bowl and Galentine’s Day with chicken salad sliders and Red Velvet Cake.

Published: February 02, 2026 – Read Full Article

Krispy Kreme Launches 2026 Valentine’s Day Doughnut Collection

Krispy Kreme debuts heart-shaped Valentine’s doughnuts Feb. 3-14 including I Love You a Choco-Lot and Teddy Bear Cookies & Kreme.

Published: February 02, 2026 – Read Full Article

7-Eleven is Spreading the Love with Valentine’s Day Deals

7-Eleven offers Valentine’s deals including BOGO chicken sandwiches on Feb. 14 and heart-shaped donuts through March 6.

Published: February 02, 2026 – Read Full Article

Jimmy John’s Partners with Hellmann’s to Launch the Meal Diamond Deal

Jimmy John’s and Hellmann’s introduce the Meal Diamond Deal featuring Ham & Three Cheese Melt combo available through Feb. 22.

Published: February 02, 2026 – Read Full Article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through February 7, 2026

Crumbl’s rotating menu features Dubai Chocolate Cookie encore, Fudge Brownie Football Cookie, and Peanut Butter Cup Brownie.

Published: February 02, 2026 – Read Full Article

SONIC Celebrates National Tater Tot Day with Free Tots Offer

SONIC offered free medium Tots with any app purchase on Feb. 2 for National Tater Tot Day at participating locations.

Published: February 02, 2026 – Read Full Article

Maple Street Biscuit Company Launches $2 Tendy Tuesday

Maple Street Biscuit Company offers two hand-breaded chicken tenders for $2 every Tuesday in February for dine-in only.

Published: January 31, 2026 – Read Full Article

Shake Shack Debuts True Love Shake for Valentine’s Day

Shake Shack introduces the True Love Shake with crackable chocolate shell, offering 50% off Feb. 10 and BOGO on Feb. 14.

Published: January 30, 2026 – Read Full Article

Lainey Wilson and Whataburger Declare Feb. 4 National Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Day

Whataburger and Lainey Wilson offer free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits on Feb. 4 from 6-11 a.m. at participating locations.

Published: January 30, 2026 – Read Full Article

Nothing Bundt Cakes Launches Banana Pudding and Dubai Chocolate Flavors

Nothing Bundt Cakes brings back Banana Pudding Cake Feb. 15-April 5 and debuts Dubai Chocolate Pop-Up flavor March 2-15.

Published: January 30, 2026 – Read Full Article

Papa Johns Reimagines a Classic with All-New Pan Pizza Launch

Papa Johns launches reimagined Pan Pizza with six-cheese blend and caramelized Parmesan crust starting at $11.99.

Published: January 30, 2026 – Read Full Article

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe Brings Back Grilled Fish

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe offers grilled fish with homemade caper-dill sauce in sandwich or feast format through April 5.

Published: January 30, 2026 – Read Full Article

Dunkin’ Unveils Valentine’s Day Menu with Brownie Batter Donut Return

Dunkin’ launches Valentine’s menu Jan. 28-Feb. 17 with Brownie Batter donut, heart-shaped treats, and new Refreshers.

Published: January 29, 2026 – Read Full Article

Tupelo Honey’s Rendezvous for Two Valentine’s Menu Returns

Tupelo Honey offers $44.99 three-course Valentine’s meal for two throughout February with shareable appetizers and desserts.

Published: January 29, 2026 – Read Full Article

For more eat and drink news, visit Williamson Source.