Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Feb. 5, 2026

Love is on Tap at Hoppy Valentine’s Celebration at Curio Brewing Company
Curio Brewing Company hosts a free Valentine’s event on Feb. 7 with live music, a Ginger Pig menu, and bounce house for kids.
Published: February 05, 2026
Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Feb. 4, 2026
Sixteen Williamson County establishments earned perfect 100 health scores in inspections from January 28 to February 4, 2026.
Published: February 05, 2026
Americans to Eat 1.48 Billion Chicken Wings for Super Bowl LX
The National Chicken Council projects Americans will consume 1.48 billion wings during Super Bowl LX, up 10 million from last year.
Published: February 04, 2026
Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Feb. 4, 2026
Four Williamson County establishments received the lowest health inspection scores from January 28 to February 4, 2026.
Published: February 04, 2026
Health Scores: Williamson County for Feb. 4, 2026
Complete list of Williamson County health inspection scores from January 28 to February 4, 2026, covering food service and pools.
Published: February 04, 2026
Papa Murphy’s Brings Back the HeartBaker Pizza
Papa Murphy’s heart-shaped pizza returns Feb. 1-14 with a Sweetheart Deal bundle featuring pizza and cookie dough for $16.
Published: February 03, 2026
DQ Introduces Its New Swicy Menu
Dairy Queen launches the Swicy Menu featuring FlameThrower Chicken Strips with vanilla soft serve and new Pineapple Lemonade drinks.
Published: February 03, 2026
Chicken Salad Chick Catering for Super Bowl and Galentine’s Day
Chicken Salad Chick offers catering solutions for Super Bowl and Galentine’s Day with chicken salad sliders and Red Velvet Cake.
Published: February 02, 2026
Krispy Kreme Launches 2026 Valentine’s Day Doughnut Collection
Krispy Kreme debuts heart-shaped Valentine’s doughnuts Feb. 3-14 including I Love You a Choco-Lot and Teddy Bear Cookies & Kreme.
Published: February 02, 2026
7-Eleven is Spreading the Love with Valentine’s Day Deals
7-Eleven offers Valentine’s deals including BOGO chicken sandwiches on Feb. 14 and heart-shaped donuts through March 6.
Published: February 02, 2026
Jimmy John’s Partners with Hellmann’s to Launch the Meal Diamond Deal
Jimmy John’s and Hellmann’s introduce the Meal Diamond Deal featuring Ham & Three Cheese Melt combo available through Feb. 22.
Published: February 02, 2026
Crumbl Weekly Menu Through February 7, 2026
Crumbl’s rotating menu features Dubai Chocolate Cookie encore, Fudge Brownie Football Cookie, and Peanut Butter Cup Brownie.
Published: February 02, 2026
SONIC Celebrates National Tater Tot Day with Free Tots Offer
SONIC offered free medium Tots with any app purchase on Feb. 2 for National Tater Tot Day at participating locations.
Published: February 02, 2026
Maple Street Biscuit Company Launches $2 Tendy Tuesday
Maple Street Biscuit Company offers two hand-breaded chicken tenders for $2 every Tuesday in February for dine-in only.
Published: January 31, 2026
Shake Shack Debuts True Love Shake for Valentine’s Day
Shake Shack introduces the True Love Shake with crackable chocolate shell, offering 50% off Feb. 10 and BOGO on Feb. 14.
Published: January 30, 2026
Lainey Wilson and Whataburger Declare Feb. 4 National Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Day
Whataburger and Lainey Wilson offer free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits on Feb. 4 from 6-11 a.m. at participating locations.
Published: January 30, 2026
Nothing Bundt Cakes Launches Banana Pudding and Dubai Chocolate Flavors
Nothing Bundt Cakes brings back Banana Pudding Cake Feb. 15-April 5 and debuts Dubai Chocolate Pop-Up flavor March 2-15.
Published: January 30, 2026
Papa Johns Reimagines a Classic with All-New Pan Pizza Launch
Papa Johns launches reimagined Pan Pizza with six-cheese blend and caramelized Parmesan crust starting at $11.99.
Published: January 30, 2026
Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe Brings Back Grilled Fish
Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe offers grilled fish with homemade caper-dill sauce in sandwich or feast format through April 5.
Published: January 30, 2026
Dunkin’ Unveils Valentine’s Day Menu with Brownie Batter Donut Return
Dunkin’ launches Valentine’s menu Jan. 28-Feb. 17 with Brownie Batter donut, heart-shaped treats, and new Refreshers.
Published: January 29, 2026
Tupelo Honey’s Rendezvous for Two Valentine’s Menu Returns
Tupelo Honey offers $44.99 three-course Valentine’s meal for two throughout February with shareable appetizers and desserts.
Published: January 29, 2026
