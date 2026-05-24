ICYMI: All-Day Dining Spot Truce Opens

Truce will officially open at 1809 Mallory Lane in Cool Springs on May 20, welcoming the community into a new kind of all-day dining experience rooted in real ingredients, intentional cooking and exceptional hospitality. Designed to keep the peace at the table, the concept introduces its “fine food fast” approach, bringing together craveable, chef-created dishes with a convenient experience that meets guests wherever they are, without compromise. Inside, the 4,530-square-foot space balances refined design with everyday comfort, anchored by a warm, inviting dining room and a spacious, community-centered patio. More Eat & Drink News

“This has been 10 years in the making for our family. Our dream was to create a restaurant unlike anything that exists. Truce was built on the belief that people shouldn’t have to choose between what’s convenient and what’s genuinely good for them,” said Matt Frauenshuh, founder and creator of Truce. “We wanted to create a place where people can come together, find something everyone enjoys and feel good about what they’re eating. We’re incredibly grateful to open our doors in a community that values that just as much as we do.”

At the heart of Truce is a menu built around real, thoughtfully sourced ingredients and made-from-scratch cooking, created to carry guests through every part of the day. Each dish is prepared with care, using organic ingredients whenever possible, responsibly sourced proteins and a commitment to keeping everything free from artificial additives and seed oils.

Mornings at Truce begin with a mix of familiar favorites and fresh, elevated options. Breakfast includes dishes like the West Coast Burrito and Sweet Potato Bowl, alongside the signature Truce Toast. Hand-crafted lattes, fresh-squeezed juice, protein-forward smoothies and house-made sparkling water are complemented by a selection of artisanal pastries.

As the day continues, the menu expands into a selection of shareables, salads, sandwiches and entrées designed to be both satisfying and feel-good. Guests can start with options like the Burrata and Glazed Pork Belly Bites, followed by salads including the Orchard Superfood and Feisty Truce. Reflecting the menu’s chef-driven approach, bold and unique flavors carry through to handhelds like the Salmon Smash and Fire Alarm Burger, as well as plates such as the Modena Short Rib and Herb-Crusted Lemon Dill Salmon. The kids’ menu features protein-packed options like Salmon Bites and Aloha Steak Bites served with a side and a treat, making it easy to find something everyone feels good about.

House-made desserts like the Cookie Dough Layer Cake, Truce Brownie and Cinnamon Churro Cookie offer a sweet finish, while the beverage program expands in the afternoon and evening to include organic wines, beers and nonalcoholic drinks, bringing the same thoughtful approach to every part of the day.

To support its commitment to quality, Truce works closely with a network of trusted purveyors, including Sequatchie Cove Farms for pasture-raised organic eggs, Benton’s Bacon in East Tennessee, Springer Mountain Farms for non-GMO, grass-fed chicken and regional partners like Charpier’s Bakery in Nashville and Tortillas La Silla in Nolensville. From responsibly sourced beef and Verlasso premium salmon to house-made breads, sauces and baked goods, every ingredient is selected with intention and purpose.

That same intention extends beyond the plate through Truce’s partnership with Love One International, a locally founded nonprofit providing life-saving medical care to children and families in Uganda. All proceeds from the Truce Latte and Truce Toast menu items will be donated directly to Love One to support the organization’s ongoing work.

Located at 1809 Mallory Lane, Truce is an all-day dining destination for breakfast, lunch and dinner, offering a welcoming setting and extraordinary food that makes keeping the peace at mealtime effortless. Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with brunch served until 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Rooted in community, Truce has created 100 new jobs in the Cool Springs area, with team members thoughtfully referred to as “Peacemakers,” reflecting the brand’s mission to foster connection and care through food and hospitality. Designed with both convenience and connection in mind, the restaurant will continue to evolve with the addition of a drive-thru and a dedicated mobile app featuring its own pick-up lane in the coming months.