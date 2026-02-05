Culver’s Reveals Bold New Menu Plans for 2026

With 64% of consumers anticipating new food and beverage trends in 2026, diners are signaling a strong appetite for fresh flavors in the year ahead. In response, Culver’s is introducing a forward-looking menu strategy that blends culinary innovation, guest feedback, classic Midwest favorites and even more ways for guests to personalize their experience.

Highlights of Culver’s 2026 menu include:

Four pub burger releases: Featuring inventive sauces, unique protein pairings and the return of fan favorites. Expect bold takes on flavor profiles and fresh spins on the classic ButterBurger.

Featuring inventive sauces, unique protein pairings and the return of fan favorites. Expect bold takes on flavor profiles and fresh spins on the classic ButterBurger. Pumpkin-inspired desserts: Debuting in fall 2026 and offering several new ways to enjoy a seasonal favorite.

Debuting in fall 2026 and offering several new ways to enjoy a seasonal favorite. Two new Flavors of the Day: Developed through extensive research and expanding on the current rotation of 30 flavors.

Developed through extensive research and expanding on the current rotation of 30 flavors. A new take on a classic menu item: Set to launch in fall 2026 and inspired by Wisconsin supper club traditions.

Set to launch in fall 2026 and inspired by Wisconsin supper club traditions. Enhanced Delicious Rewards features: Guests will be able to save preferences, receive notifications for favorite flavors and share points with friends and family for a more personalized experience.

Months of research and testing informed the menu news set to roll out systemwide throughout 2026. In 2025, the national restaurant chain saw success with several new menu items, including a revamped chicken sandwich lineup and the launch of Jalapeño Cheese Curds.

Some additions in the coming year push boundaries and introduce unexpected twists inspired by guest enthusiasm for adventurous options. “When we take a risk, our guests respond positively,” McDonald noted. “The success of Jalapeño Cheese Curds and guest requests for more spice encouraged us to keep innovating.”

While Culver’s considers trending flavors in the industry when building their menu strategy, McDonald said it’s crucial the brand remains original and true to its Wisconsin roots.

In late 2025, the brand announced the launch of Delicious Rewards , a loyalty program designed to digitally extend the hospitality Culver’s restaurants are known for and built specifically with guests in mind. As new menu items make their way to restaurants nationwide throughout the year, enhanced Delicious Rewards features will also become available for an even more personalized experience at every visit.

Culver’s new menu items will be rolling out throughout the 2026 calendar year, with more information being revealed closer to each item’s launch. To find your nearest Culver’s restaurant and stay up to date on upcoming menu launches, visit Culvers.com/locator .

Source: Restaurant News

