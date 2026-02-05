Don’t Miss Out on The Box Tops at The Franklin Theatre

The Box Tops will perform at The Franklin Theatre (419 Main St, Franklin, Tennessee 37064) on Friday, February 20th, 2026, at 7 pm.

The Box Tops are Memphis Blue-eyed Soul legends. Recognized for their contribution to the Memphis sound, the group has been inducted into the prestigious Memphis Music Hall of Fame and recently received a Brass Note on Beale Street.

Known for their sweet, slightly gritty sound and worldwide mega-hit “The Letter,” their show is a must-see production that captures the positively-charged love and peace experience of the 1960s.

