Wetzel’s Pretzels Introduces Berry Sweet Bitz

Wetzel’s Pretzels is adding two new limited-time menu items to its lineup for 2026, bringing sweet and fruity flavors to participating locations nationwide. The Berry Sweet Bitz made with Nutella and the Watermelon Strawberry Lemonade with Mango Boba are available from Feb. 2 through May 31 at participating locations. The seasonal launch gives pretzel fans new reasons to visit the nation’s leading pretzel chain this spring.

What Are the New Wetzel’s Pretzels Menu Items for 2026?

The Berry Sweet Bitz features Wetzel’s fresh-baked, bite-sized pretzels served warm and drizzled with Nutella and strawberry sauce. The combination delivers a sweet take on a familiar favorite, blending cocoa-hazelnut flavor with a bright berry finish. The Watermelon Strawberry Lemonade with Mango Boba brings a tropical, refreshing addition to the menu, combining fruity flavors with classic lemonade and mango boba for added texture.

Wetzel’s Pretzels World Nutella Day Deal and Rewards Offer

To celebrate the seasonal launch, Wetzel’s Rewards members can get $1 off the Berry Sweet Bitz in honor of World Nutella Day from Feb. 2 through Feb. 5. Members can redeem the offer by using the code BERRYSWEET in the Wetzel’s mobile app. The deal is available exclusively through the rewards program, giving app users early access to savings on the new menu item.

How Long Are the New Wetzel’s Pretzels Items Available?

The Berry Sweet Bitz made with Nutella and the Watermelon Strawberry Lemonade with Mango Boba are available at participating locations from Feb. 2 through May 31, 2026. The limited-time offerings build on the success of previous seasonal favorites like Apple Cinnamon Bitz and Frozen Hot Chocolate. Wetzel’s Pretzels continues to refresh its menu with new twists for guests to enjoy throughout the year.

