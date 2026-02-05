2/5/26: Clear Sky and 31°F in Williamson County as Evening Sets In

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 31.6°F and a light breeze at 1.5 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 33.1°F and dipped to a low of 21.7°F. Winds peaked at 9.8 mph, and there was negligible fog in the morning. The chance of precipitation remained low at 1%.

Tonight, expect clear skies to continue with minimal changes in the weather pattern. The temperature is forecasted to drop slightly to a low of 30.7°F, and winds will decrease to a maximum of 5.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%.

Overall, the weather in Williamson County remains stable with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect. Residents can expect a calm and chilly evening ahead.

Today's Details

High
33°F
Low
22°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
66%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
32°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:44am
Sunset
5:18pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 33°F 22°F Fog
Friday 55°F 28°F Overcast
Saturday 37°F 24°F Overcast
Sunday 51°F 26°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 41°F Overcast
Tuesday 66°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 57°F 43°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

