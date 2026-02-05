Love is on Tap at Hoppy Valentine’s Celebration at Curio Brewing Company

Hoppy Valentine’s Celebration is set for Saturday, February 7th, 2026, at Curio Brewing Company (216 Noah Dr., Franklin, TN).

Love is in the air (and so is the smell of BEER)! Enjoy a Valentine’s Day celebration with a special menu from Ginger Pig, live music by Black Hollow from 6–8 pm, and a bounce house for the kiddos. Best part? It’s totally FREE!

Come celebrate the season of love with your community, because everything’s better together!

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Hoppy Valentine’s Celebration, visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email