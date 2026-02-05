Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Feb. 4, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from January 28 to February 4, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date TOB School Food 100 4419 S Carothers Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service | Routine 02/04/2026 California Pizza Kitchen Bar 100 1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin TN 37067 Food Service | Routine 02/03/2026 Chipotle Mexican Grill #4885 100 1711 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service | Routine 02/03/2026 111 Motorcars 100 111 Alpha Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service | Routine 02/03/2026 111 Motorcars AUX 100 111 Alpha Dr #4018 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service | Routine 02/03/2026 Einstein Bros Bagels 100 103 International Drive Franklin TN 37067 Food Service | Routine 02/03/2026 Embassy Suites Hotel Pool 100 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools | Routine 02/03/2026 Oakbrook Townhomes Spa 100 1000 Legion Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools | Routine 02/02/2026 Oakbrook Townhomes Pool 100 1000 Legion Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools | Routine 02/02/2026 Chipotle Mexican Grill 100 5041 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Food Service | Routine 02/02/2026 McDonald's Berry Farms 100 1003 Village Plains Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service | Routine 02/02/2026 Suburban Studios 100 9025 Church Street E. Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels | Follow-Up 02/02/2026 Golden Yeti Art Collective 100 202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios | Routine 02/02/2026 The Academy of Powell Place Food 100 203 Powell Place Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service | Routine 02/02/2026 Home 2 Suites By Hilton Pool 100 107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools | Follow-Up 01/29/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email