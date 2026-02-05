Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Feb. 4, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from January 28 to February 4, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|TOB School Food
|100
|4419 S Carothers Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service | Routine
|02/04/2026
|California Pizza Kitchen Bar
|100
|1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service | Routine
|02/03/2026
|Chipotle Mexican Grill #4885
|100
|1711 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service | Routine
|02/03/2026
|111 Motorcars
|100
|111 Alpha Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service | Routine
|02/03/2026
|111 Motorcars AUX
|100
|111 Alpha Dr #4018 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service | Routine
|02/03/2026
|Einstein Bros Bagels
|100
|103 International Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service | Routine
|02/03/2026
|Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
|100
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|02/03/2026
|Oakbrook Townhomes Spa
|100
|1000 Legion Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|02/02/2026
|Oakbrook Townhomes Pool
|100
|1000 Legion Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|02/02/2026
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|100
|5041 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service | Routine
|02/02/2026
|McDonald's Berry Farms
|100
|1003 Village Plains Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service | Routine
|02/02/2026
|Suburban Studios
|100
|9025 Church Street E. Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels | Follow-Up
|02/02/2026
|Golden Yeti Art Collective
|100
|202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios | Routine
|02/02/2026
|The Academy of Powell Place Food
|100
|203 Powell Place Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service | Routine
|02/02/2026
|Home 2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|100
|107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|01/29/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
