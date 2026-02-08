Sip, Savor and Celebrate at the Whiskey Warmer Food & Whiskey Festival in Franklin

Whiskey Warmer is returning for its 11th year, more delicious than ever, on Saturday, March 28th, 2026, at 5 pm at the Westhaven Skube Swim Center (4121 Golf Club Lane, Franklin, TN 37064).

At this event, distillers partner with the best local chefs & mixologists for an evening celebrating whiskey and the bold flavors it inspires.

There’s much to take in as industry experts guide guests through tastings, chefs serve up bites of their best whiskey-inspired southern fare, and mixologists craft tastings of whiskey cocktails. A wide variety of whiskey, bourbon, and scotch will be featured, perfect for whiskey aficionados and the whiskey-curious alike.

NEW THIS YEAR – the all-inclusive ticket grants you unlimited whiskey and cocktail samples, unlimited bites, a commemorative glass, and access to all the entertainment, including live music, a cigar lounge, whiskey education, photo ops, and more. This event benefits The Westhaven Foundation, so every sip counts.

