Newk’s Rings in Spring with New Limited-Time Specials

Newk's spring 2026 limited-time menu introduces two brand-new items alongside returning fan favorites.

The spring 2026 limited-time lineup includes:

Asian Chicken Salad – Chicken, mixed greens, edamame, carrots, green onions, mandarin oranges, red bell peppers, and wonton strips tossed with Newk’s ginger wasabi dressing, making a return after previous guest demand.

Tuna Salad Sandwich – Homemade tuna salad made with Newk’s bread-and-butter pickles, red onion, and celery, topped with melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on wheat berry bread.

Chipotle Shrimp Caesar Wrap (New) – Seasoned shrimp with romaine, parmesan, and spicy chipotle Caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

The Trio (New) – A customizable combination allowing guests to choose three items from Newk’s chicken salad, pimiento cheese, tuna salad, fruit, pasta salad, or potato salad, served with crackers for $9.99.

How Long Are Newk’s Spring 2026 Limited-Time Specials Available?

The spring limited-time menu launched on February 11, 2026, and runs through May 13, 2026. Guests can enjoy the new and returning items at Newk’s locations nationwide by dining in, grabbing takeout, or ordering online. In addition to the food offerings, Newk’s is introducing a new Spring cup design in late February 2026.

What Lent-Friendly Options Does Newk’s Have on the Spring Menu?

The spring 2026 lineup at Newk’s includes Lent-friendly seafood options for guests observing the season. The Chipotle Shrimp Caesar Wrap and the Tuna Salad Sandwich both provide flavorful seafood-based choices. The Trio also offers flexibility for Lent observers, with tuna salad available as one of the three customizable selections alongside other non-meat sides.

What Is The Trio at Newk’s Eatery and How Much Does It Cost?

The Trio is a new customizable combination option on the Newk’s spring 2026 menu priced at $9.99. Guests choose three items from six options including chicken salad, pimiento cheese, tuna salad, fruit, pasta salad, or potato salad, all served with crackers. The format lets diners mix and match their favorite Newk’s sides or sample something new in a single meal.

How Can Guests Order from Newk’s Spring 2026 Menu?

Guests can enjoy the spring limited-time specials at Newk’s locations nationwide through dine-in, takeout, or online ordering. For exclusive offers and rewards, guests can download the Newk’s Eatery app on the Apple App Store or Google Play and join Newk’s Rewards.

