Video: Bystanders Help Save Man During Cardiac Arrest In Franklin

A dramatic real-life emergency at The Factory at Franklin is highlighting how quick action from bystanders can mean the difference between life and death.

The Franklin Fire Department shared video footage of a December 16, 2025 incident where a man suffered sudden cardiac arrest while making deliveries. With the patient’s permission, the video is being used for public education.

Witnesses immediately called 911, began CPR, and retrieved a public access AED, following guidance from Williamson County Emergency Communications. First responders then arrived, with fire crews initiating advanced life support before the patient was transported to the hospital by Williamson Health EMS.

Officials say the response demonstrates the “Chain of Survival,” which includes bystanders, dispatchers, and emergency crews working together in critical moments.

Those involved in the rescue were later recognized during the department’s annual awards and badge pinning ceremony, where civilians received Lifesaving Awards and first responders were honored with Phoenix Awards.

The department encourages residents to learn CPR and how to use an AED, noting that immediate action can save lives in emergencies like this one.

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