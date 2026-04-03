Easter Sunday Hours: Which Stores Are Open, Which Are Closed

With Easter Sunday approaching on April 5, some stores may be closed or have limited hours.

Stores Open Easter Sunday 2026 + Hours

7-Eleven: 7-Eleven is pretty much always open, and Easter Sunday is no exception!

Academy Sports & Outdoors: Academy stores will open late on Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. These delayed store hours give employees quality time to spend with their loved ones.

Ace Hardware: This is very much a franchise-by-franchise case. If you need any last-minute tools for home repairs this spring, some Ace Hardware locations are open on Easter but with reduced hours in many locations. Check your specific franchise to see its hours.

Barnes & Noble: Grab a book for the holiday, but check ahead to confirm hours. Easter hours vary from store to store and are posted on the Barnes and Noble site (search your store by ZIP code).

Bass Pro Shops: Check with your local store for hours, but most should be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Dollar General: Dollar General is open regular hours, which can vary by location. Visit the website or check the app to confirm hours.

Kroger: Kroger will be open nationwide; however, pharmacy hours may vary by location. It’s a good idea to call ahead before heading out, as stores may close early.

Petco: Petco will be open regular operating hours (10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for most stores) on Easter again this year.

PetSmart: Pets are in luck because PetSmart is open on Easter Sunday. Check your local store’s hours, as locations may close early.

Starbucks: According to a Starbucks representative, store hours vary by location, and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs. Confirm specific store hours using the Starbucks app .

The Fresh Market: This chain will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

The Home Depot: The Home Depot will be open in most locations but expect reduced Sunday hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in most cases).

Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s will be open regular hours on Easter Sunday.

Walgreens: Walgreens will be open regular store hours this Easter.

Walmart: Walmart is a one-stop stop for so many of our needs, including our holiday shopping odds and ends. Thankfully, Walmart will be open for its regular hours on Easter.

Whole Foods: Whole Foods Market stores will be open on Easter, but hours may be limited and vary by location.

Stores Closed on Easter Sunday 2026

ALDI: ALDI has a lot of great buys for holiday gatherings and family dinners, but you’ll have to shop ahead. All ALDI U.S. stores will be closed on Easter.

Best Buy: If you need a new TV, a phone charger or a washing machine, don’t plan an in-person visit to a store. In keeping with its long-standing tradition, Best Buy will be closed on Easter Sunday.

The Container Store: Spring is a great time for home organization, but grab those storage units early because The Container Store is closed on Easter Sunday.

Costco: This won’t be a good day to pick up a family-sized pack of paper towels, as Costco is closed on Easter Sunday.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: If you have a big fishing day planning for Easter morning, get that gear the week before. Dick’s Sporting Goods is closed on Easter Sunday.

Hobby Lobby: Hobby Lobby is a fun spot for picking up cute crafting items, but not on Easter. This chain is closed every Sunday, including Easter Sunday.

HomeGoods: Linen napkins are a great idea to upgrade an Easter dinner but buy them in advance. As with years past, HomeGoods will be closed on Easter Sunday.

The Honey Baked Ham Company: Make your life easier and grab a ham for Easter, but do it early. They will be closed on Easter Sunday, but meals, proteins, sides and desserts can be purchased and picked up in advance. Be sure to place your order in advance, as there’s high demand around Easter Sunday.

JCPenney: If you need a few new accessories before Easter, shop early. Most JCPenney locations are closed on Easter Sunday.

Kohl’s: Kohl’s is a great spot to find good deals for the whole family, but you won’t find them on Easter Sunday. This chain will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Lowe’s: Whether you need a fresh coat of paint or supplies to build that new pool deck, stop by Lowe’s before the weekend, as it will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Macy’s: There’ll be a lot of great sales to find at Macy’s this spring, but you won’t want to stop by over the holiday. This chain is closed every year on Easter Sunday.

Marshalls: Don’t delay buying those last-minute shoes to go with that Easter dress, as Marshalls will be closed on Easter Sunday. We triple-checked this by calling stores; their website says they’re open on Sunday. But we confirmed Marshalls is NOT open Easter Sunday.

Michaels: If you need last-minute crafting supplies, go shopping during the week. Michaels is closed on Easter Sunday.

Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack: Stores will be closed. Some locations are listing hours for Sunday online website, but we confirmed those don’t apply to Easter Sunday.

Office Depot: Get that printer paper soon because Office Depot will be closed again this year on Easter Sunday.

Publix: Publix is closed only three days a year — Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter, so keep that in mind for last-minute grocery runs.

Sam’s Club: Sam’s Club is a good spot for those bulk buys, but not on Easter. They will be closed this year.

Target: Target is not closed often, but they are on Easter Sunday.

T.J. Maxx: If you need a new Easter outfit this year, get it in advance. T.J. Maxx will be closed on Easter Sunday.

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