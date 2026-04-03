Williamson Health Foundation to Host Women’s Health Panel Series

The Williamson Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Williamson Health, is proud to host the fourth installment of its Women’s Health Panel Series Luncheon, “Thrive: A Journey to Better Living,” on Wednesday, April 22. This event will center on aging gracefully across generations, with a focus on physical health, mental wellness and confidence through every stage of life. Attendees will gain valuable insights and practical advice on embracing change, supporting one another and thriving at every age.

“Hosting the fourth installment of our Women’s Health Panel Series reflects our continued commitment to providing meaningful opportunities for women to learn, connect and take a proactive approach to their health,” said Leigh Williams, executive director of the Williamson Health Foundation. “Through conversations like these, we hope to empower women with the knowledge and confidence needed to thrive at every stage of life.”

The April panel luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Williamson County Enrichment Center, located at 110 Everbright Ave. in Franklin. Attendees will hear from two featured panelists:

Sara LeBlanc, FNP-BC, Nurse Practitioner with LeBlanc Health

Heather Rowe, M.D., Internal Medicine Physician with Williamson Health Medical Group

Guests will enjoy a provided lunch while hearing from these respected healthcare professionals on how to maintain physical and mental well-being while navigating the natural changes that come with aging.

The cost to attend the luncheon is $25 per person, and proceeds will benefit the Williamson Health Foundation. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://williamsonhealth.org/about/events-and-classes/thrive-a-journey-to-better-living-4-22-2026/.

Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged. The Women’s Health Panel Series is hosted by The Jennings Circle, a women’s initiative that supports the mission of Williamson Health by helping meet the healthcare needs of the community through the Williamson Health Foundation.

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