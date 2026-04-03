Brentwood Seeking Applicants to Serve on 2040 Plan Advisory Committee

The City of Brentwood is looking for 18 engaged residents to serve on the newly formed 2040 Plan Advisory Committee. As part of the committee, selected individuals will help establish city priorities for growth and development over the next 15 years.

The application is available here, and Brentwood citizens have until noon on April 17 to apply. The Brentwood City Commission will appoint members to the committee during its April 27 meeting. Once the committee is set, the 18 members will be divided into three subcommittees – Business, Quality of Life, and Transportation.

Last month, the City hired McBride Dale Clarion (MDC), a planning and zoning consulting firm, to update Brentwood’s comprehensive plan, known as the 2040 Plan, and the City’s Major Thoroughfare Plan.

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In 1999, the City Commission adopted what was then called the 2020 Plan, and that plan was updated in 2006 and in 2016 into the 2030 Plan.

The committee will collaborate with MDC and city staff to review the goals of the 2030 long-range plan and identify new goals and objectives to guide the development of the updated 2040 plan. The 2040 Plan is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Information on the committee is available on the City’s website.

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