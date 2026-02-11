Franklin Receives Aaa/AAA Ratings from Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s

Both Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services have given the City of Franklin a triple A rating for Franklin’s proposed $106.5 million in 2026 general obligation (GO) bonds. In assigning the highest rating, the top rating available, the rating agencies cited the City’s healthy financial position marked by high available fund balance and liquidity ratios, continued conservative budgeting and strong revenue performance.

The City will use the bond proceeds to fund various capital projects throughout the community including construction of the new City Hall with streetscape and an adjacent one acre park, and completion of the Pearline M Bransford Complex. Other funding will include the replacement of a fire apparatus and various road improvement projects.

“For 17 consecutive years, Franklin has upheld the highest possible rating from both Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s—a distinction few cities achieve.” said Mayor Ken Moore. “This reaffirmation in 2026 underscores our unwavering commitment to exceptional financial stewardship and positions Franklin among the nation’s most fiscally stable communities.”

“Earning Aaa/AAA ratings from both Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s is a distinction we value deeply. It reflects the diligence and foresight of our City team in safeguarding Franklin’s financial health,” said City Administrator Eric Stuckey. “Our City team remains steadfast in our proactive approach—continuously strengthening our fiscal strategies to ensure long-term stability and resilience for our community.”

Both Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s Rating Services are widely used throughout the world as a source for credit ratings, research, and risk analysis. Municipal bond issues are rated upon the request of the issuer. The rating reflects the government’s ability and intention to repay the debt incurred and is not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold a security.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email