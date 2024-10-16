Photo of the Day: October 16, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Red Bull celebrated the U.S. debut of Red Bull Jukebox, a groundbreaking new live music experience where fans rule the setlist. Taking place at Ascend Amphitheater in the heart of music city, the night featured unforgettable, one-of-a-kind performances from Nashville’s finest including GRAMMY-Award winning duo Brothers Osborne, Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper Shaboozey, Priscilla Block, Tucker Wetmore, Muscadine Bloodline, Breland, and The Castellows.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.