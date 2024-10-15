Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Oct. 15

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 8-15, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool 100 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up October 11, 2024 Residence Inn Marriott Pool 100 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up October 11, 2024 MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool 100 107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up October 10, 2024 Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool 98 10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up October 9, 2024 Homewood Suites Pool 96 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 14, 2024 Berry Farm Town Center Pool 92 7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine October 14, 2024 Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa 96 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 100 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 Lynnwood Downs Pool 98 2000 Lynwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 Commonwealth at 31 90 2880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool 100 2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool 98 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 IMT at the Galleria 96 427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 Residence Inn Marriott Spa 94 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 IMT Franklin Gateway Pool 96 1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool 100 1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 The Heritage at Brentwood Pool 98 900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex 96 920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 Laurelbrooke Pool 100 1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 11, 2024 Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool 98 3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 10, 2024 Grove At Shadow Green Pool 100 2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine October 10, 2024 Carrington Hills Pool 96 3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 10, 2024 Dwell At Mcewen Pool 96 100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 9, 2024 Drury Plaza Hotel Pool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 9, 2024 Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool 98 100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 9, 2024 Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 9, 2024 Safe Splash Franklin 97 1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 8, 2024 Candlewood Suites 98 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine October 8, 2024 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool 98 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine October 8, 2024 Greenhaven 96 1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine October 8, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email