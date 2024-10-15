Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Oct. 15

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 8-15, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool1002001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-UpOctober 11, 2024
Residence Inn Marriott Pool1002009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-UpOctober 11, 2024
MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool100107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-UpOctober 10, 2024
Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool9810000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-UpOctober 9, 2024
Homewood Suites Pool962225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 14, 2024
Berry Farm Town Center Pool927001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 14, 2024
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa968207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
Courtyard by Marriott Pool1002001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
Lynnwood Downs Pool982000 Lynwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
Commonwealth at 31902880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool1002909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool988207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
IMT at the Galleria96427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
Residence Inn Marriott Spa942009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool961116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool1001180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool98900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex96920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
Laurelbrooke Pool1001180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 11, 2024
Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool983201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 10, 2024
Grove At Shadow Green Pool1002000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 10, 2024
Carrington Hills Pool963750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 10, 2024
Dwell At Mcewen Pool96100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 9, 2024
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 9, 2024
Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool98100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 9, 2024
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 9, 2024
Safe Splash Franklin971735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 8, 2024
Candlewood Suites981305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 8, 2024
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool983601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 8, 2024
Greenhaven961001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineOctober 8, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

