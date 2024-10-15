Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Oct. 15

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 8-15, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool
|100
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|October 11, 2024
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|100
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|October 11, 2024
|MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool
|100
|107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|October 10, 2024
|Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool
|98
|10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|October 9, 2024
|Homewood Suites Pool
|96
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 14, 2024
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|92
|7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 14, 2024
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|96
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|100
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|Lynnwood Downs Pool
|98
|2000 Lynwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|Commonwealth at 31
|90
|2880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
|100
|2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|98
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|IMT at the Galleria
|96
|427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|Residence Inn Marriott Spa
|94
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|96
|1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool
|100
|1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|98
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|96
|920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|Laurelbrooke Pool
|100
|1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 11, 2024
|Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool
|98
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 10, 2024
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|100
|2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 10, 2024
|Carrington Hills Pool
|96
|3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 10, 2024
|Dwell At Mcewen Pool
|96
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 9, 2024
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 9, 2024
|Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool
|98
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 9, 2024
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 9, 2024
|Safe Splash Franklin
|97
|1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 8, 2024
|Candlewood Suites
|98
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 8, 2024
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
|98
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 8, 2024
|Greenhaven
|96
|1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|October 8, 2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter