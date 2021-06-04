Photo of the Day: June 4, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

______________________________________________________________________

Today’s photo is of the first Franklin Food and Wine Sunday Supper event, which was held May 23 at the Harpeth Hotel in Franklin. This photo is the fourth course – culab jamin cheesecake.

The second installment of the Franklin Food and Wine’s Sunday Supper event will take place Sunday, July 11.

Guests at Sunday Supper will enjoy a unique, multi-course culinary experience created by three award-winning chefs. If you choose the ticket with Beverage Pairings, your courses will be paired with delicious wines or cocktails. Seating will be community style, but if you have friends attending and would like to sit together, you can note that during your purchase.

Guests will also have the opportunity to hear about the vision for Franklin Food & Wine, a world class food & wine festival being created by celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan and MADE SOUTH founder Christopher H. Thomas.

Find more information here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.