WCS Providing No Cost Meals Through June 2022

WCS students will continue to receive meals at no cost throughout the 2021-22 school year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently extended the nationwide waivers allowing schools to receive reimbursement on meals.

“Our main drive is to make sure students have healthy meals throughout the school year,” said WCS Food Services Director James Remete. “This is taking the burden of breakfast and lunch off parents as the country continues to recover.”

To be eligible for reimbursement under the waivers, students must choose at least two and no more than three of the following at breakfast: fruit, grains or milk. No items may be duplicates.

At lunch, students must select an entree and at least two additional items, with one being a fruit or vegetable. The five components that make up a school lunch are:

Entree – protein

Fruits

Vegetables

Grains

One milk or juice

The no cost meals will not include a la carte items, snack items or additional entrees. Those items must be purchased at full price.

For more information about WCS Food Services, visit the WCS Menus and Nutrition page.