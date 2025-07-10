Handel’s Ice Cream Offers Free Scoops to 80+ on National Ice Cream Day

This summer, Handel’s Ice Cream celebrates its 80th anniversary, marking the milestone on National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 20. In July 1945, Alice Handel began scooping homemade ice cream out of her husband’s gas station in Youngstown, Ohio. What started as a single parlor rooted in small-batch care has grown into a beloved brand with 155 locations across the county, all continuing to honor Alice’s original commitment to craftsmanship one scoop at a time.

To celebrate the milestone, Handel’s invites everyone 80 and older to enjoy a free small cone or dish on National Ice Cream Day. Participating locations will serve the treat all day, while supplies last. One per person, no purchase necessary, and not valid for delivery.

In honor of the 80th anniversary, the brand rolled out a few special limited-time flavors: Sticky Fingers, a blend of peanut butter ice cream with a caramel ripple, rich brownie pieces, and chocolate truffled filled with caramel; Raspberry Dream Cream, a tart-meets-sweet scoop inspired by peak spring berries; and Frosted Animal Cookies, the recent launch that blends cake-flavored ice cream with a vanilla frosting ripple and frosted animal cookies mixed inside.

Alongside the new flavors, Handel’s launched a heartwarming ad campaign that pays tribute to those turning 80 who have grown up with the brand. The campaign spotlights real stories from individuals who have celebrated life milestones with Handel’s by their side.

For more information, including the latest news on the 80th anniversary, visit HandelsIceCream.com ?or follow them on Facebook or Instagram .

Source: Restaurant News

