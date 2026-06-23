Maury County Teen Killed in Racing Accident at Duck River Raceway Park

A Maury County teenager has died following a racing accident at Duck River Raceway Park, leaving the local racing community and Santa Fe High School mourning his loss.

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Norman Bentlee Potts, 17, a member of Santa Fe High School’s Class of 2027, died after a crash during a racing event at the Maury County track.

OBITUARY: Norman Bentlee Potts

In a statement released following the accident, Duck River Raceway Park described Potts as a valued member of its racing family and expressed condolences to his loved ones.

“With a heavy heart, we share the loss of Bentlee Potts following a tragic accident at Duck River Raceway Park,” the statement said.

Track owners Russell and Angie said the tragedy has deeply affected racers, fans, and the broader racing community.

“Bentlee wasn’t just another racer who came through our gates. He was part of our racing family. He had a passion for the sport and a love for being at the racetrack,” they said.

Santa Fe High School also shared a statement remembering Potts and the impact he had on students and staff. The school described Potts as a cherished member of the school community.

“His presence will be greatly missed throughout our halls and classrooms,” the school said. Students and staff looked forward to hearing his NASCAR updates during the school’s morning televised announcements, according to the statement.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family with expenses following the tragedy. A visitation for Bentlee will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2026, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home.