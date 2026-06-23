New Proposal Would Transform Franklin’s Brownland Farm Into Sports Complex With Hockey Rink, Fields

Brentwood-based BLVD Capital has proposed plans to transform Brownland Farm in Franklin into a sports-focused mixed-use development to include a hockey facility; football, soccer and lacrosse fields; and a golf training and practice facility alongside neighborhood health and wellness-oriented retail. Click for More News

Brownland Farm, located on Hillsboro Road near the Mack Hatcher Parkway, is a 233-acre property that has been a staple of the Franklin community for more than 60 years as the host of local, regional and national equestrian events. The Anderton family, current owners of Brownland Farm, are seeking to downsize and relocate their equestrian activities.

“Brownland Farm is a Franklin treasure, and we are pleased to bring forward a potential plan that would allow the property to be used for youth sports and fill a void for these types of facilities in Williamson County,” said Jim Darter, principal with BLVD Capital. BLVD Capital has partnered with the Andertons, Landon Gibbs of Altitude Real Estate and David Atchison of The Riverstone Group to bring the project to fruition.

The centerpiece of The Banks at Brownland is an approximately 100,000-square-foot hockey facility that would house two sheets of ice. The Williamson County Commission and Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen are coming together for a joint meeting on June 29 to discuss co-owning the facility, similar to their arrangement for the Cool Springs Conference Center. If approved, the Nashville Predators would manage the facility.

“The Nashville Predators are incredibly thankful to be part of this transformative project for Williamson County and the entire region,” said Sean Henry, Chief Executive Officer of the Predators. “The vision for The Banks at Brownland goes far beyond athletic facilities. It is about creating opportunities for families, building community and enhancing quality of life for generations to come. We are especially grateful to the leadership of Franklin and Williamson County for their investment in the future of this community.”

The Banks at Brownland will also include 11 fields that can be utilized for flag football, soccer and lacrosse. Youth programming for soccer and football on these fields will be offered in collaboration with the Tennessee Titans and Nashville Soccer Club. Additionally, Brooks West, PGA, owner of Franklin Bridge Club, plans to bring a golf practice facility that includes an expansive technology-driven driving range, short course and putting green.

“Access to quality fields and facilities is foundational to growing the game and the next generation of athletes. Partnerships like this are how we make sure young athletes have the fields and facilities they need to play. We first piloted girls flag football in Williamson County before it expanded across the state, and we’re excited to be part of this effort,” said Josh Corey, Vice President of Cause Marketing, Tennessee Titans.

“Growing the game of soccer not just in Nashville but across Middle Tennessee is foundational to our mission at Nashville Soccer Club, and we are thrilled to support a project that will increase access to multiple sports for children and families in Williamson County,” said Lindsey Paola, Chief Business Officer of Nashville Soccer Club. “The benefits youth sports provide our communities are undeniable, and we look forward to the City of Franklin and Williamson County making this vision a reality.”

In addition to the athletic facilities, The Banks at Brownland will also feature health, wellness and neighborhood-oriented retail. These may include restaurants, a grocery store, retail shopping, fitness, medical offices and more.

As part of the development, BLVD Capital has joined with neighboring Christ Community Church to provide GraceWorks Ministries with land for a long sought-after permanent home. BLVD Capital is purchasing land from Christ Community Church to allow for an entrance to the property, which creates the opportunity for BLVD Capital to donate six of those acres to GraceWorks. BLVD Capital has agreed to prep the site, including a building pad, for a new facility for GraceWorks, which will be launching a capital campaign in the near future to fund the project.

The Banks at Brownland is set to begin the city of Franklin’s approval process and plans to break ground sometime in 2027.