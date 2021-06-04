Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4. National Trails Day Hike: Yanahli Park

Saturday, June 5, 9 am

Yanahli Park, 922 Iron Bridge Rd, Columbia

Want to stretch your legs and take in the beauty of Maury County’s newest park? Join Greg Bearden (AKA: Greg, The Hiking Guy) with Middle Tennessee Hiking Adventures for a guided hike of the Yanahli Park paved walking loop.

Register for the free hike here.