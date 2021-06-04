Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Grand Opening of Cornell Bros Espresso/Lokale Juice
Saturday, June 5, 10 am – 2 pm
Inside Oh My Chives, 7332 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
Join the grand opening of Cornell Brothers Espresso Bar and Lokale Juice inside Oh My Chives on Saturday. There will be live music and a portion of the proceeds goes to Second Harvest Food Bank.
2. Summer Concert at Crockett Park
Sunday, June 6, 5:30 pm
Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood
The City of Brentwood is hosting its first concert of the summer series at Crockett Park. The free concert will feature the Bicho Brothers.
3. Great Tennessee Air Show
Saturday, June 5 – Sunday, June 6
Smyrna Airport,278 Doug Warpoole Road, Smyrna
This is the 50th anniversary of the Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna. Headliners this year will be the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, who are returning to Middle Tennessee for the first time since the 2011 appearance at the show.
4. National Trails Day Hike: Yanahli Park
Saturday, June 5, 9 am
Yanahli Park, 922 Iron Bridge Rd, Columbia
Want to stretch your legs and take in the beauty of Maury County’s newest park? Join Greg Bearden (AKA: Greg, The Hiking Guy) with Middle Tennessee Hiking Adventures for a guided hike of the Yanahli Park paved walking loop.
Register for the free hike here.
5. Pay What You Can at Franklin Theatre
Friday, June 4 – Sunday, June 6
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
The Franklin Theatre, a non-profit division of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, will celebrate hosting patrons at greater capacity along with its 10-year anniversary since reopening on June 3, 2011, with a week of “pay-what-you-can” movies.
Dates and showtimes can be found at https://www.franklintheatre.