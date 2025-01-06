Photo of the Day: January 6, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: With the Super Bowl approaching, it’s the perfect time to upgrade game day spreads with a DIY hot dog bar inspired by Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop. Guests can build their own creations using classic and inventive toppings, ensuring every fan finds something to love.

Founded by Pat Martin, Hugh-Baby’s is known for simple, scratch-made food and Southern hospitality. Below are menu classics to inspire your game day setup, blending traditional flavors with bold twists.

Hot Dog Inspiration & Ingredients

Pickwick Dog: Grilled Onions and Jalapeños, Yellow Mustard, Mayo, Hugh-Baby’s BBQ Sauce

Chili Cheese Dog: Chili Sauce, Chopped Onions, Yellow Mustard, American Cheese

Slaw Dog: Cole Slaw, Chopped Onions, Yellow Mustard, Chili Sauce

Ball Park Dog: Sweet Relish, Yellow Mustard

Sides For The Perfect Pair

Chili Cheese Fries: Top fries with American Cheese and Chili Sauce for a crowd-pleasing side. Pro tip: keep things simple by ordering a Big Box of fries from your nearest Hugh-Baby’s—this ready-to-go option includes 10 servings, perfect for DIY topping alongside your hot dogs!

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.