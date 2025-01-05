OBITUARY: Louise Gillespie Lynch

Louise Gillespie Lynch, age 92 of College Grove, TN, passed away on January 3, 2025, at her residence with her loving family. A renowned local historian, Louise’s knowledge of Williamson County’s past was immense.

Born in Franklin, TN, to the late parents Luther Alexander and Rebecca Martin Gillespie, Louise grew up in a store run by her parents. Her family roots in Williamson County stretched back many generations, as the Gillespies were among the first settlers of the Flat Creek area.

Louise was married for 64 years to her high school sweetheart, Clyde Lynch, who was perhaps the only person just as strong-willed as she was. After marrying, they purchased a farm in Cool Springs where they raised cattle, hay, tobacco, grain, and strawberries. Louise ran a pick-your-own strawberry patch for many years along Interstate 65 where the Nissan headquarters is currently located, and many people traveled from surrounding areas to pick from the strawberry fields.

Louise’s greatest passion was for local Williamson County history. Her journey began with delving into her own family genealogy, which led her into exploring the neglected records of Williamson County. She cared for and organized these records before moving them into the basement of the Old Post Office in 1993, thus founding the Williamson County Archives. For 20 years, Louise worked as Director of the Archives, creating a renowned place for historians and genealogists to explore history. During this time, she also began collecting artifacts from Williamson County’s past, which were the beginnings of a museum. Eventually, the Archives moved to its permanent location on West Main Street, where Louise greatly expanded the museum. In 2013, the Archives was renamed the Louise G. Lynch Archives & Museum in honor of her service. Louise was also the author of several historical books, including Our Valiant Men: Soldiers and Patriots of the Revolutionary War Who Lived in Williamson County, Tennessee (1976) and Moonshine and Murder: Crimes of Williamson County, Tennessee (2016). She also published and compiled numerous abstracts from the early court records of Williamson County.

In 1979, Louise became the first woman to be appointed as a Grand Jury Foreman in the State of Tennessee. She received numerous awards throughout her life, including: Jane Langston Service Award from the Council for the Written Word of Williamson County, Lady of the Year from Beta Sigma Phi, Distinguished Service Award from Williamson County Historical Society, Certificate of Merit from the Tennessee Historical Commission, Certificate of Appreciation from Williamson County Education Association, Certificate of Award from Daughters of the American Revolution, and Appreciation Award from Fraternal Order of Police.

Survived by son, Clyde “Buzz” (Ann) Lynch, Jr.; daughters, Jackie Lynch and Judy L. (Joey) Herbert; sister, Carolyn Adair; grandchildren, Stacey L. (Terry) Whisenant, Nicki (Eugene) Davis, Hollye (Hughston) Bennett, Luke L. Herbert and Houston Herbert, and five great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Joe Copolo & Rogers Anderson officiating. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Luke Herbert, Houston Herbert, Joey Herbert, Hunter Bennett, Mason Schmidt, and Danny Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Hilda Reynolds, Cary Reynolds, Dorothy Edmondson, Jane Maxwell, Joan Veach, Scott Smith, Allean Wallace, Mary Doyle Raymer, Billy Knight, Kyle Goins, Alex Goins, and Rogers Anderson. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Visitation will be from 3–7 PM on Tuesday, January 7 and two hours prior to service on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME. 615-794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com