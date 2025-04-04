OBITUARY: Bernice Lenora Cosby

Bernice Lenora Cosby, age 87, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2025, at The Arbors in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Born on April 15, 1937, in Bakersfield, California, at Miss Freise’s Maternity Hospital, Bernice was the daughter of the late Edwin and Lenora Preszler. She grew up in a family of farmers in the San Joaquin Valley, which was renowned as one of the largest potato-producing regions.

After graduating from Lufkins Business College in Bakersfield, Bernice began a successful career as an administrator at Chevron Oil. She retired from Chevron in 1997, only to continue her dedication to public service by joining the Metro Office of Emergency Management, where she worked until her second retirement in 2009. She was an active member of the Desk and Derrick Club in Bakersfield.

In 2001, Bernice moved to Tennessee, where she continued to embrace her faith. A devoted member of Grace Reformed Church in Bakersfield for many years, she also participated in church choirs throughout her life, sharing her love of music with her community.

Bernice was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas Cosby. She is survived by her children, Mitchell (Kendra) Head and Eunice “Neece” Soldani; her sisters, Jacqueline (Curtis) Stoller and Sharlene Lewis; her grandchildren, Kaela Head, Jordan Head, Kira Soldani-Meares, and Nicholas Soldani; and her great-grandchildren, Lexi and Logan Klatt, and Sophia and Vincent Meares. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews who will cherish her memory.

A service to honor Bernice’s life will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home in Spring Hill, Tennessee, with Rev. Jeff Kane officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Bernice will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Cemetery in Bakersfield, California.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at The Arbors at Willow Springs for their compassionate care and support. Bernice’s life was one of dedication, faith, and love for her family and community. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The care of Ms. Bernice Lenora Cosby and her family has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.