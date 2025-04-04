OBITUARY: Phillip “Steve” Stephen Isaacs

Phillip “Steve” Stephen Isaacs, age 77 of the Primm Springs community, passed away on April 1, 2025, after a brief illness. Born on September 20, 1947, in Williamson County, Tennessee, Steve was a proud local who devoted over 45 years of his life to the field of orthopedics as the owner and operator of Isaacs Orthopedics, fondly known as the “Home of Happy Feet.” He was a board-certified Pedorthist throughout his career, providing valuable care to countless individuals in the area.

Steve was not just a businessman but also an avid rancher who found joy in the great outdoors. His love for his horses and the passion for raising boar goats were expressions of his deep connection to nature. In his leisure time, he enjoyed hanging out in his garage with friends, creating a warm and welcoming space filled with laughter and camaraderie after a long day’s work.

He leaves behind a loving family that includes his beloved wife of 26 years, Vanessa Isaacs, of Primm Springs, TN, and his daughter, Katie (Memo) Isaacs Murillo, of Mt. Juliet, TN. Steve is also survived by his brother, Randy (Linda) Isaacs, of Brentwood, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Phil & SaSa Isaacs, and his treasured dog, Peanut, who brought him joy for 17 wonderful years.

A visitation will be held on April 7, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Franklin, TN, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM. Steve will be laid to rest at Street Family Cemetery off of Burke Hollow Rd. in Nolensville.

Steve Isaacs will be remembered for his dedication to his profession, his love for family, and his genuine spirit. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.