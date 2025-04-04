Bone and Joint Institute Named Among 2025 Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Surgery Center has been recognized among the Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers in U.S. News & World Report’s latest study.

U.S. News’ second annual ratings offer Americans data-driven insights into their local ambulatory surgery center to inform their choices for quality outpatient surgery centers. Ambulatory surgery centers, or ASCs, are modern healthcare facilities focused on providing same-day surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures. In collaboration with CareJourney by Arcadia, U.S. News evaluated 4,357 surgery centers nationwide across four separate specialty areas. Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Surgery Center has been identified as a Best Ambulatory Surgery Center for Orthopaedics and Spine.

“We are thrilled to once again be honored in the Orthopaedics and Spine category,” said Geri Eaves, Administrator of Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Surgery Center. “We are committed to high-quality orthopaedic care in our local community and proud that our work continues to be recognized on a national scale.”

Ambulatory surgery centers were evaluated based entirely on objective, risk-adjusted measures of their patients’ outcomes, including how successfully they avoided complications, ER visits, unplanned hospitalizations and other undesirable outcomes. To ensure fair comparisons among ambulatory surgery centers, the analysis accounted for each patient’s pre-existing conditions and other risk factors. U.S. News recognizes only the highest-rated surgery centers in each specialty that satisfy U.S. News’ statistical assessment of performance; fewer than 17% of evaluated facilities earned a Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers rating for the 2025 study.

“U.S. News’ second edition of the ambulatory surgery centers ratings empowers consumers to find a local outpatient facility that matches their surgical needs with exceptional outcomes,” said Chelsey Wen, senior health data analyst at U.S. News. “These ratings help patients, in consultation with their doctors, choose facilities focused on quality and safety.”

