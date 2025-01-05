OBITUARY: Alicia Grace McLeod

Alicia Grace McLeod, age 35 of Brentwood, TN, passed away on December 29, 2024. Alicia was an incredibly talented person who brought life and joy to all. She had a unique sense of humor that was unmistakable with those who knew her well. She was thoughtful and often would express her feelings in word pictures, poems, and other artistic expressions. Growing up, her nickname was ‘Leash’ to her close friends and family. She referred to herself as the family’s ‘Crayola girl’ to express her creativity and artistic talent. Alicia loved color and was gifted in how she saw people and the world around her. She did exceptional work as a studio voice over artist as well as in other ventures she pursued. She felt things deeply and poured herself into whatever she did. Alicia knew and loved Jesus. She will be missed every day by those who knew her.

Alicia is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Dean Dickey McLeod; maternal grandfather, Major Jay C. Plymale; aunts, Mary Elisabeth Barfield McLeod and Sandy Plymale. Alicia is survived by her parents, Phil & Joanie McLeod of Brentwood, TN; sisters, Amber (TJ) Chemell of Lenoir City, TN, AnnaChristen (WB) Scoggin of Franklin, TN and Allison (Jordan) Crawford of Overland Park, KS; brother, James (Audrye) McLeod of Jacksonville Beach, FL; eight loving nieces and nephews; paternal grandfather, Dr. Thomas E. McLeod of Birmingham, AL; maternal grandmother, Esther J. Vogeley of Lebanon, IL and many other loving family members.

Alicia’s Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 1:00 pm. The visitation will take place from 11:00 am to 12:50 pm at Fellowship Bible Church, 1210 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027.

Private burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to The Onsite Foundation | Onsite Workshops | Therapy & Wellness Retreats.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.