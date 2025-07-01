OBITUARY: Massie Malvin Belote III

Massie Malvin “Buddy” Belote III, age 85, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on September 17, 1939, to the late Martha Coates Belote and Massie Malvin Belote Jr., Buddy lived a full and vibrant life.

Known for his sharp mind and adventurous spirit, Buddy had a deep love for flying and spent many cherished hours in the sky. He was also a true car enthusiast, especially when it came to Corvettes, proudly owning many over the years.

A passionate supporter of the Auburn Tigers, Buddy could often be found cheering them on with pride.

Above all, Buddy was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Jayne Belote; daughters, Paige Hubers (William) and Beth Newlin (Keith); his adored grandchildren, Graham Higgs, Molly Higgs, Heather Hern (Braxton), and Ethan Newlin; and sister, Mary Lyle (Barry).

In addition to his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Elizabeth “Betty” Uhrick.

A Graveside Service for friends and family will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Liberty Church Macon, 6511 Houston Rd., Macon, GA, 31216.