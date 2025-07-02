OBITUARY: Catherine Susan Kaiser

Catherine (Cathy) Susan Kaiser (Kiernan), 69, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2025. A treasured wife, mother, and grandmother, Cathy will be remembered by family and friends for her determination and compassion for others.

Cathy was born in Teaneck, New Jersey, on November 20, 1955, to Edward and Barbara (Schmitt) Kiernan. She met her husband while living in Ohio and then moved to Tennessee where they raised their children. Throughout her life, Cathy dedicated her time and energy to serving others.

She first found her passion with La Leche League, providing help to new mothers as a Lactation Consultant for over ten years. That same drive for service led to homeschooling both of her children, focused on providing the best education possible for them. Later in life, her zeal for exercise and fitness matched with her passion for service through her work at the front desk and development office of the Franklin and Maryland Farms YMCAs.

She retired in 2022 after 8 years working for the YWCA Nashville and Middle Tennessee, organizing donations and fundraising events to advocate for survivors of domestic abuse. Aside from her life of service, Cathy spent many weekend hours and early mornings with her ‘biker buddies’ cycling across most of middle Tennessee. She was known as ‘hammer girl’ for her love for climbs, and she took part in many cycling events throughout the mid-South.

When she wasn’t cycling, Cathy enjoyed hiking the local parks with her family. Cathy is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, James (Jim), son Brian (Stephanie) Kaiser, and daughter Megan (Wilson) Wilder, as well as grandchildren Eloise Kaiser, Vaughn Kaiser, and Gracelyn Wilder, sister Eileen (Rex) Sharp, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Barbara Kiernan.

A Celebration of Life for Cathy will be held at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Franklin, TN on Saturday, August 2, 2025, from 10am – 12pm. Light refreshments will be served. Colorful attire preferred. A memorial service will follow immediately after.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee.