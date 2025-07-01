AAA Warns Homeowners of Common July 4th Holiday Hazards

As Americans prepare to celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks displays, and poolside gatherings, AAA reminds homeowners to be mindful of potential risks that could lead to property damage or injury.

“While this holiday is a time for joy and celebration, it also sees an increase in home insurance claims due to fires, water-related incidents, and other risks,” said Stephanie Milani, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With so many activities happening at home, it’s crucial for individuals to take preventive measures to safeguard their property and loved ones.”

Grilling Safety: Keep the Flames on the Food

Nothing says Independence Day like a backyard barbeque, unless your grill burns more than the burgers. July is the peak month for grill-related fires, and AAA urges homeowners to follow these fire-free grilling tips:

Supervise your grill at all times – never leave it unattended.

– never leave it unattended. Keep children and pets at a safe distance to prevent accidents.

to prevent accidents. Place the grill at least 10 feet away from homes, decks, and trees to avoid fire hazards.

to avoid fire hazards. Never grill indoors or in enclosed spaces.

Keep a fire extinguisher and water source handy for emergencies.

handy for emergencies. Use long-handled tools to prevent burns and flare-ups.

Fireworks Safety: Leave it to the Pros

Fireworks are the grand finale of July 4th celebrations, yet they’re responsible for thousands of fires each year. In 2022 alone, fireworks ignited 31,302 fires, including 3,504 structure fires and nearly $109 million in property damage, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

AAA Firework Safety Tips

Keep a safe distance – fireworks should stay far away from homes, vehicles, and trees.

fireworks should stay far away from homes, vehicles, and trees. Choose public fireworks displays for a safer professional experience.

for a safer professional experience. Never allow children to handle fireworks; sparklers burn hotter than blowtorches.

sparklers burn hotter than blowtorches. Keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby for quick fire suppression.

for quick fire suppression. Wear eye protection when lighting fireworks.

when lighting fireworks. Skip alcohol and impairing substances while handling fireworks.

“Fireworks are a beautiful part of the holiday, but safety should always come first,” said Waiters. “A few precautions can keep the night dazzling without unwanted explosions.”

Other Safety Tips:

Pool Safety: Adult supervision, safety barriers, and flotation devices can prevent accidents.

Adult supervision, safety barriers, and flotation devices can prevent accidents. Food Safety: Cook food thoroughly, cover it adequately, and store leftovers safely.

Cook food thoroughly, cover it adequately, and store leftovers safely. Pet safety: Fireworks can stress pets. Keep them indoors and secure during celebrations.

AAA encourages homeowners to review their insurance policies before the holiday to ensure they have coverage for fire-related incidents and other risks. For more safety tips, visit here.

