OBITUARY: Joseph Brent Dunnivant

Joseph Brent Dunnivant, age 35 of Kingston Springs, TN passed away January 1, 2025. He was born in Franklin, TN to the late Edward Duane “Butch” Dunnivant and Cynthia Seymer.

Brent married Stephanie on April 26, 2014, in Pegram, TN. They welcomed two children, Wyatt in 2016 and Cheyenne in 2021. He graduated from Harpeth High School, class of 2008. He worked as an equipment operator for Flautt Construction. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Kingston Springs Fire Department since late 2010.

He enjoyed many activities throughout his lifetime including diesel truck pulls, duck hunting, watching Tennessee Football, ranger rides, and enjoying time with his wife and kids.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Dunnivant; children Joseph Wyatt Dunnivant and Cheyenne Dunnivant; paternal and maternal grandmothers, Bessie Wiley Chester and Marguerite Seymer; aunt, Suzanne “Susie” Dunnivant; uncle, Joseph Bradford (Amanda) Seymer; cousin, John Bradley (Elizabeth) Seymer; father-in-law Darrell (Angel) Spencer; brother-in-law, Hunter (Kayla) Spencer and other loving family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by paternal and maternal grandparents James (Bessie) B. Chester and Jim Frank (Marguerite) Seymer.

A funeral service will be held at 3PM Monday, January 6, 2025, at Charlotte Road Baptist Church, 7511 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209, with Joseph Frejosky officiating. Visitation will be 1:00PM-3:00PM Monday prior to the service. Burial will take place on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Gardens for immediate family and friends only. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.