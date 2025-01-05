OBITUARY: Beverly Wynn Bua

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Beverly Wynn Bua Obit

Beverly Wynn Bua, age 89 of Miami, FL residing in Thompson’s Station, TN passed away on December 29, 2024.

Beverly was a graduate of Coral Gables High School in Miami, FL and attended Florida State University. She retired after twenty years as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines and was a member of the Silverliners International Organization.

Beverly attended Grace Episcopal Church in Spring Hill, TN.

Preceded in death by parents, retired Judge, John Clarke and Coral E. Smith Wynn; brother, John Clarke Wynn, Jr and an identical twin sister at birth.

Survived by: daughters, Jennifer (Patrick) Spoletini and Miranda Bua; grandchildren, Jordyn and Roman Moran. She was caring and compassionate and loved by many. She will be remembered by all for her Witty Humor and authenticity.

A private Celebration of Life will be conducted at her daughter’s home.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.

