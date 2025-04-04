OBITUARY: Hardie Ruth Manns

Hardie Ruth Manns passed away peacefully on March 24, 2025, at her home in Thompsons Station, surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 15, 1955, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Hardin Robbs and Emma Jackson.

Hardie graduated from Howard High School in Chattanooga, TN. She found joy and expression through artistic pursuits. Drawing and painting were not just hobbies but meaningful outlets that reflected her inner world. Whether capturing a moment on canvas or simply doodling on a napkin, Hardie’s artwork was a testament to her thoughtful nature and creative soul.

Hardie was a devoted mother to her six children, who will forever cherish her love, guidance, and warmth. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Hardie is preceded by her brother, Larry Jackson.

Her memory will be cherished by her children: James Manns Jr., Quincy Manns, Courtney Manns, Marco Manns, Sharda Manns, and Michelle Manns; siblings: Jamie Lynn Shropshire, James Porter, Anita Robbs, Annette Elliott, Cassandra Thomas; lifelong family: Frank Manns, Helen Manns, Patricia Manns, Ina Robbs, and a host of beloved nieces and nephews. Lastly, her legacy continues through an abundance of beautiful grandchildren who carry forward the spirit of quiet strength, care, and warmth that Hardie carried so gracefully.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 1:00 PM, with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM.

Hardie’s kindness and strength will always be remembered, and her legacy will live on in the hearts of those who loved her.

The care of Ms. Hardie Ruth Manns and her family has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.