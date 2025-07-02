AAHS Announces Prom Night, New Contestants, and Scholarship Winners

The African American Heritage Society will soon crown a new Mr. & Mrs. AAHS at its 11th annual Tom E. Murdic Educational Scholarship Prom. Four inspiring local couples are vying for the honor, each dedicated to community, service, and supporting the next generation.

Roy & Lisa Brown, the reigning Mr. & Mrs. AAHS of the African American Heritage Society will be passing the title to a new couple on July 19, 2025, at the 11th annual Tom E. Murdic Educational Scholarship event. The T. E. Murdic Scholarship Prom will be held at the Embassy Suites on Friday, July 19th and AAHS is pleased and proud to announce the new couples vying for the title of Mr. & Mrs. AAHS for 2025-2026. Here is info these amazing couples want to share with the community:

Wayne and Angela Jackson are lifelong Franklin residents with a heart for community and service. Angela began her real estate career almost 8 years ago and enjoys working with first-time home buyers. Wayne started his business, E Jackson Trucking in 2021 and loves helping others get their CDL’s. They both attend and are very active at their church, Kingdom’s Love Ministries. Their service hand extends to several organizations, Angela is the current board chair of New Hope Academy and also serves on the board of Hard Bargain Association and Franklin Tomorrow. Wayne volunteers with Hard Bargain Association and recently co-founded Reach Back, Give Back Foundation, which focuses on helping the most vulnerable in our community. They are also the proud parents of four children Isiah, Donovan, Nevia and Quyntell. In their spare time, they enjoy spending time with family and friends, watching movies, projects around the house and traveling.

Deon & Tabitha Sanders: A Power Couple with Purpose! Married 17 years, Deon and Tabitha Sanders are the perfect example that opposites attract. Tabitha, a bold and bubbly Franklin native, is the CEO of The Bling Diva Boutique and Customer Relations Manager at Genesis of Cool Springs. Deon, originally from Michigan, is a calm, steady electrician for Williamson County Schools and a respected TSSAA referee. Together, they're deeply rooted in family, faith, and giving back. With one son and a shared passion for community, the Sanders are honored to be part of this event and excited to make a lasting impact!

Kevin and Dot Townsel: Kevin and Dorothy Townsel have been a cornerstone of the Franklin community for over 20 years, dedicating their lives to service, leadership, and family. Together for 33 years and married for 27, they exemplify commitment both in their personal lives and in their contributions to the community. Kevin is the Director of Human Resources & Risk Management for the City of Franklin and has played an active role in numerous local organizations, including Davis House and My Friend's House. He currently serves on the State Board for Habitat of Humanity and has been a member of the Franklin Special School District Board since 2014, advocating for educational excellence and community development. Dot is a dedicated paraprofessional at Liberty Elementary, where she helps foster a supportive learning environment for young students. Together, they have raised their two children, Kevin Jr, and Kennedy, in Franklin, shaping them into accomplished young adults. With a shared passion for service and leadership, Kevin and Dot continue to make a meaningful impact, earning the admiration and respect of those around them.

The organization is thankful to these couples who are supporting the youth and the African Heritage Society in this manner. The community can contribute to this year’s effort by sponsoring, attending the event and/or making donations. Donations received by the couples and proceeds from the scholarship event will go directly to the Tom Murdic Educational Scholarship Fund and is tax deductible. Donations to designated couples must be received by 12:00 p.m on Thursday, July 17th. The money raised last year, along with donations from sponsors and the community, will enable AAHS to award $1,000 scholarships to eight high school seniors this year: Sophia DeGrasse, Battle Ground Academy, Aaliyah Fleming, Independence High School, Evan Mitchell, Franklin Road Academy, Ryan Moore, Centennial High School, Travon Murry, Fairview High School, Amir Rahman, Nolensville High School, Jaylen Spring, Franklin High School and Kennedy Townsel, Centennial High School. Congratulations to these outstanding graduates and many thanks to the community for the success of this effort.

The Tom E. Murdic educational scholarship was created in March 2015 by the African American Heritage Society to honor and support a high school senior in the Williamson County community in the form of a 1,000 educational scholarship toward their college education. Since 2015, over 63,000 in scholarships has been given out to eligible students. The scholarship is named in honor of board member, community leader and Franklin native, Thomas Murdic, who was AAHS board president for many years and who left a great legacy here. In addition to monetary support to an individual each year, AAHS’s hope is that the scholarship will provide an opportunity to educate youth in the community on African American History in Franklin and Williamson County and hopefully get them involved and interested in the rich history here. Application process for the year 2025-2026 will be open October 1, 2025 and will be due by March 1, 2026.

AAHS thanks the sponsors thus far for this year’s event. Sponsors contributing so far to next year’s scholarships are: Nissan, Vulcan Materials, First Horizon Bank, Cadence Bank, Drury Insurance Group, Justice Loves Mercy, MTE, Buerger, Moseley and Carson, Gentry Foundation, Media sponsors are: Williamson Herald, Your Williamson Magazine, Tennessean, Williamson Scene, Southern Exposure Magazine, PLA Media and WAKM Radio. The organization would like to thank all of the event sponsors who are supporting the scholarship program!!

“Prom Night 2025” is a great opportunity for couples and individuals to get together for a night of food, fun, music and dancing, while contributing to a good and worthy cause. Social hour with cash bar begins at 6:00 p.m. and prom at 7:00 p.m. The cost to attend is $75. 00 per ticket, or $750.00 for a table of 10. AAHS is a 501(c)3 organization and donations are tax deductible. Checks should be made to the African American Heritage Society, P. O. 1053, Franklin. TN. 37065. Contact Cleatrice McTorry at [email protected] for ticket information or if you would like to make a donation to the scholarship fund. You may also purchase tickets online at aahswc.org.

