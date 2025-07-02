OBITUARY: James C. Martin

James “Jimmy” C. Martin, born on July 13, 1946, in Bristol, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2025. His life was marked by a profound dedication to his family and his country, a testament to the values he upheld throughout his years.

James proudly served for 30 years in the military, achieving the rank of Sergeant First Class as a Telecommunication Operations Chief. His service was distinguished by his many awards and accomplishments over the years, to include the Silver Star, Distinguished Service Medal, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal(6), Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal among others. Serving in Vietnam he earned the Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge along with others.

James’ commitment to serving others extended beyond his military career; he was a dedicated volunteer at Operation Stand Down and actively involved in UAW Local 1853 serving as their Veteran representative for several years.

In addition to his military service, James worked at General Motors for 30 years in both Bristol, Connecticut and Spring Hill, Tennessee.

James was deeply loved by his family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sophie Krymarys Martin, his son Bryan J. Martin, and his daughter Carrie A. Hammonds, along with his son-in-law Brian Hammonds. He cherished his role as a grandfather to Andrew Martin, Adam Martin, Tyler Hammonds, and Katie Hammonds. James also leaves behind his brother Roger Martin (Judy), sister-in-law Christine Phelps and nephews Jason Phelps and Aaron Phelps.

He was preceded in death by his father Clifford Martin, his mother Aldea Toussaint Martin, and his sister Wilma Jean Barnum.

James C. Martin will be remembered not only for his military service and volunteer efforts but also for the love and kindness he shared with those around him. His legacy of dedication to family and country will endure in the hearts of all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Operation Stand Down in memory of James C. Martin.

