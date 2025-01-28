Photo of the Day: January 28, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Dee White celebrated the release of his new single, the title track to his June 13 LP, Heart Talkin’. Hosted by Tony Brown and moderated by Leslie Fram, White shared three tracks from the album, “All Day Singing,” “Whiskey Please,” “Heart Talkin’,” and followed with full-band performances of “Million Miles,” “Wagon Girl,” “Up The Creek.”

Pictured Dee White, Tony Brown, and Leslie Fram

