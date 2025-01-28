New Construction in Primm Farm: Where Historical Significance Meets Luxury Living

Caption: Design rendering of popular home design from Arnold Homes, LLC, representative of similar floor plans available from the homebuilder in Primm Farm.

In the heart of Brentwood, the Primm Farm community offers a rare blend of historic charm and modern luxury. Known for its sprawling estate lots and picturesque surroundings, Primm Farm is the perfect setting for those seeking an elevated lifestyle with convenience to Brentwood, Cool Springs, and Nashville.

Among the exclusive opportunities in this prestigious neighborhood are two exceptional homes currently under construction by top local homebuilder Arnold Homes, LLC. With a reputation for exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail, Arnold Homes is bringing their signature elegance to these custom properties, providing upscale buyers with the chance to own a one-of-a-kind residence in one of Brentwood’s most desirable locations.

Explore the new construction community and the progress of these two desirable homes, exclusively listed by Susan Gregory with Onward Real Estate.

Primm Farm: Convenience, Beauty, and Luxury

For the discerning buyer in Williamson County, the marriage of modern conveniences with a peaceful setting is an essential part of finding a dream home. At Primm Farm, your dream home is nestled within a beautiful, relaxing community surrounded by picturesque views. The location is ideal – all the conveniences of Cool Springs are minutes away – and the neighborhood is zoned for all the best schools in Brentwood. Every homebuilder in Primm Farm offers exceptional home designs that highlight modern luxury with open-concept living and included outdoor living spaces. You’ll love the elevated lifestyle offered by Primm Farm.

Primm Farm Lot 8 – 8126 Boiling Springs Place

8126 Boiling Springs Place is a stunning new construction home currently being built by Arnold Homes, LLC. This large, open-concept home offers a rare opportunity to tailor finishing details to your style. The spacious design is perfect for entertaining and is complemented by a gourmet kitchen ready to be customized to your unique preferences. The luxurious en suite bedrooms provide comfort and privacy, while the thoughtfully designed outdoor living spaces invite relaxation and enjoyment in every season.

8126 Boiling Springs Place, Lot 8, Brentwood, TN 37027

5 bedrooms, 5/1 bathrooms, 4591 square feet

Pool included!

Completion expected in Spring 2025

Primm Farm Lot 16 – 8104 Turning Point Drive

Caption: Photo is representative of a similar floor plan with the same finish quality as Primm Farm Lot 16.

Timeless elegance meets modern functionality at 8104 Turning Point Drive in Primm Farm. Situated on a spacious 0.75-acre lot, Arnold Homes has created an exquisite new construction with 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, and 6,912 square feet of luxury living space. Every detail has been thoughtfully designed to achieve beautiful, practical living. You are welcomed into the home with a floating curved staircase, open formal dining, and an office with French Doors. A large open kitchen and gathering room flow into an outdoor entertaining area featuring a screened porch and separate grilling station. Escape the stressors of the day in the restful primary suite with spa-like bath features and an oversized closet.

8104 Turning Point Drive, Lot 16, Brentwood, TN 37027

6 bedrooms, 7/1 bathrooms, 6619 square feet

Pool and outdoor living space included

Completion expected in Spring 2025

Caption: Photo is a 3D rendering of the planned outdoor living space with a covered porch, pool, built-in spa, and pergola.

Explore the Best New Construction Opportunities in Middle Tennessee with Susan Gregory

Choose Susan Gregory of Onward Real Estate as your guide for the best real estate experience in the Franklin and Nashville area. With her expertise and knowledge of Middle Tennessee real estate, Susan is the best choice to help you locate the home of your dreams. Call Susan at 615-207-5600 to start your home-buying or selling journey today!

Contact Susan Gregory for more information on the Primm Farm community or the properties available for sale built by Arnold Homes.

