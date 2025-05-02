Brentwood Police Close Lost Hollow Drive Shooting Case, No Charges Filed

May 1, 2025 – The Brentwood Police Department has officially closed its investigation into the Feb. 26 shooting death of Julian Porter on Lost Hollow Drive, with no charges being filed against the shooter.

Around 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, Brentwood Police received a 911 call about a man stabbing a woman on Lost Hollow Drive. BPD officers immediately responded to the incident.

Before the officers arrived, a neighbor, armed with a handgun, confronted the male suspect, Julian Porter. The neighbor attempted to physically intervene, but he was unable to stop Porter from actively attacking his mother, Nathalie Porter. The neighbor, in front of several witnesses, then shot Julian multiple times.

Brentwood Police, Brentwood Fire and Rescue, and EMS quickly arrived on the scene. Both Julian Porter and his mother were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Nathalie was later discharged, but Julian died of his injuries.

Detectives with Brentwood’s Criminal Investigation Division thoroughly examined the incident and presented their findings to the Grand Jury. The Grand Jury ruled that no crime was committed by the neighbor, allowing BPD to officially close the investigation.

Source: Brentwood Police

