Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County hosted the annual Main Street Festival in historic downtown Franklin on April 26 and April 27. Read more
The Brentwood Police Department has officially closed its investigation into the Feb. 26 shooting death of Julian Porter on Lost Hollow Drive, with no charges being filed against the shooter. Read more
Locally owned bar/restaurant The Corner Pub has closed its Brentwood location at 710 Old Hickory Boulevard, Brentwood. Read more
More than 30 students are being celebrated for their latest academic achievement: earning a perfect composite score on the ACT exam. Read more
