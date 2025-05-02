Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more

2Photos: 2025 Main Street Festival

main street festival 2025
Photo by Olivia Bridgeman

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County hosted the annual Main Street Festival in historic downtown Franklin on April 26 and April 27. Read more

3Brentwood Police Close Lost Hollow Drive Shooting Case, No Charges Filed

The Brentwood Police Department has officially closed its investigation into the Feb. 26 shooting death of Julian Porter on Lost Hollow Drive, with no charges being filed against the shooter. Read more

4Corner Pub in Brentwood Closes

photo by Donna Vissman

Locally owned bar/restaurant The Corner Pub has closed its Brentwood location at 710 Old Hickory Boulevard, Brentwood. Read more

5Dozens of WCS Students Earn Perfect ACT Scores

Dozens of WCS Students Earn Perfect ACT Scores
Photo from WCS

More than 30 students are being celebrated for their latest academic achievement: earning a perfect composite score on the ACT exam. Read more

