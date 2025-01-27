Top Stories From January 27, 2025

Morgan Mitchell
Here are the top stories for January 27, 2025.

1TN Resident Convicted of TennCare Fraud in Williamson County

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced the conviction of 29-year-old Alexzandrea L. Oden of Clarksville, Tennessee on January 17. Read more

2Tennis and Pickleball Facility Sparks Debate in Brentwood

Rendering from electnelsonandrews.com.

The great Brentwood indoor tennis and pickleball court controversy has been brewing since the Maryland Farms YMCA closed in 2022. Read more

3Creator of Twelve Thirty Club to Bring New Concept to Franklin

photo courtesy of Flower Child

Flower Child, a well-known and quickly growing full-kitchen, fast-casual restaurant from eleven-time James Beard nominated restaurateur Sam Fox, will open its first Tennessee location in Franklin this summer. Read more

4Food Battle – Best Pizza in Spring Hill

best pizza in Spring hill

A friendly pizza face-off is coming to Spring Hill! Local pizzerias are joining in the fun as residents vote for their go-to pizza spot. Read more

5Williamson County Officials Respond to Crash on HWY 96

Williamson County authorities responded to a crash Monday morning. Read more

