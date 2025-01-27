Top Stories From January 27, 2025

Here are the top stories for January 27, 2025.
The Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced the conviction of 29-year-old Alexzandrea L. Oden of Clarksville, Tennessee on January 17. Read more
The great Brentwood indoor tennis and pickleball court controversy has been brewing since the Maryland Farms YMCA closed in 2022. Read more
Flower Child, a well-known and quickly growing full-kitchen, fast-casual restaurant from eleven-time James Beard nominated restaurateur Sam Fox, will open its first Tennessee location in Franklin this summer. Read more
A friendly pizza face-off is coming to Spring Hill! Local pizzerias are joining in the fun as residents vote for their go-to pizza spot. Read more
Williamson County authorities responded to a crash Monday morning. Read more
