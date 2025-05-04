Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for April 7, 2025

See property transfers in Spring Hill, Tennessee, for April 7-11, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$815,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph1b Pb 77 Pg 32
|2099 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$165,000
|Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 105
|3000 Benevento Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$442,889
|Candlewood Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 98
|2618 Matchstick Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$481,111
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|161 Salton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$215,000
|4824 Reynolds Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$659,484
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|824 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$620,801
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|600 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$733,858
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|804 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$849,632
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|802 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$724,550
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|919 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$677,788
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|603 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$774,754
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|812 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$610,566
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|602 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$728,053
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|809 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$755,746
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|810 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,565,646
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|674 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,146,154
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|455 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$715,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 62 Pg 48
|7036 Salmon Run
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$430,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107
|352 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$596,475
|Wakefield Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 106
|3023 Farmville Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$273,170
|Landings@preston Park Md
|227 -a Folsom Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$277,000
|Landings@preston Park Md
|351 -a Wellows Pvt Chase
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$649,000
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 17
|1071 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$875,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|141 Salton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$625,000
|Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 109
|2039 Keene Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$630,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 156
|2907 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$1,045,000
|4848 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$573,077
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|454 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,315,148
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5065 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$515,000
|1844 Sedberry Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,252,659
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4089 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$500,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93
|2730 Douglas Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$539,900
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3145 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$565,440
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3524 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
Please join our FREE Newsletter