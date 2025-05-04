Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for April 7, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See property transfers in Spring Hill, Tennessee, for April 7-11, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$815,000Wilkerson Place Ph1b Pb 77 Pg 322099 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$165,000Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 1053000 Benevento DrSpring Hill37174
$442,889Candlewood Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 982618 Matchstick PlSpring Hill37174
$481,111June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29161 Salton LnSpring Hill37174
$215,0004824 Reynolds RdSpring Hill37174
$659,484Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31824 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$620,801Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31600 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$733,858Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31804 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$849,632Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31802 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$724,550Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31919 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$677,788Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31603 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$774,754Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31812 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$610,566Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31602 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$728,053Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31809 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$755,746Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31810 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$1,565,646Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143674 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$1,146,154Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142455 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$715,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 62 Pg 487036 Salmon RunSpring Hill37174
$430,000Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107352 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$596,475Wakefield Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 1063023 Farmville CirSpring Hill37174
$273,170Landings@preston Park Md227 -a Folsom Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$277,000Landings@preston Park Md351 -a Wellows Pvt ChaseSpring Hill37174
$649,000Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 171071 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$875,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29141 Salton LnSpring Hill37174
$625,000Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 1092039 Keene CirSpring Hill37174
$630,000Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 1562907 Stewart Campbell PtThompson Station37179
$1,045,0004848 Harpeth-peyt RdThompsons Station37179
$573,077Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142454 Buckwood Pvt AveThompsons Station37179
$1,315,148Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685065 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$515,0001844 Sedberry RdThompsons Station37179
$1,252,659Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784089 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$500,000Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 932730 Douglas LnThompsons Station37179
$539,900Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393145 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$565,440Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513524 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here