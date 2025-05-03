Bring the Family to the Touch-A-Truck Event at Jim Warren Park

Jim Warren Park will host a touch-a-truck event on May 16, 2025 from 5 PM – 8 PM. This is a free event!

Trucks, equipment, and vehicles of all shapes and sizes will gather at Jim Warren Park (705 Boyd Mill Ave, Franklin, TN 37064) where children of all ages, with parent supervision, will be welcome to touch, climb on, and explore these amazing pieces of equipment.

Fire trucks, police cars, tractors, backhoes, tow trucks, and more! “No Horn Hour” will be from 5 pm-6 pm for the little ones!

Food will also be available for purchase from food trucks.

More information HERE.

For more local events visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email