Country Duo Maddie and Tae Making In Store Appearance at Franklin Walmart on May 2

Country duo, Maddie and Tae,will be at the Franklin Walmart (3600 Mallory Lane) on Friday, May 2, at 5 pm to celebrate their newest album.

Maddie and Tae’s latest album, Love & Light is out on May 2 with Mercury Nashville. The 16-track album features previously released songs “Free Like,” “Sad Girl Summer,” “Heart They Didn’t Break,” and today’s latest good-time tune, “Kissing Cowboys.”

For Love & Light, Maddie & Tae drafted bluegrass sensation Bryan Sutton, Academy of Country Music Guitarist and two-time Specialty Instrumentalist of the Year Danny Rader, four-time ACM Bassist of the Year Jimmie Lee Sloas, electric guitarist Kris Donegan and drummers Evan Hutchings and Aaron Sterling among many musicians. With the all-star instrumentalists, Maddie & Tae sought to turn up both the gleam and the organic punch of their sound. Somewhere between Shania and Miranda, the 10-time ACM and CMA Duo of the Year nominees – and Country Music Association Award winners – dug into their roots to refine the essence of what they do.

