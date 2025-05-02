Franklin Police To Increase DUI Enforcement For Cinco De Mayo

As celebrations ramp up for Cinco de Mayo, the Franklin Police Department is stepping up its DUI enforcement efforts this weekend and on Monday, May 5, to keep impaired drivers off the road and ensure community safety.

Additional patrol units will be deployed throughout the city, targeting intoxicated drivers during one of the most dangerous weekends of the year for impaired driving.

“We want everyone to enjoy the festivities safely,” said Chief Deborah Faulkner. “If you’re planning to drink, plan not to drive. Use a rideshare, call a cab, or designate a sober driver. There’s no excuse for putting lives at risk.”

According to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 47 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes on Cinco de Mayo in 2019. Nearly 40% of all traffic deaths on that date involved a drunk driver.

In Tennessee, alcohol-impaired driving continues to be a major concern, with DUI-related crashes consistently making up a large portion of traffic fatalities across the state.

“Driving under the influence endangers everyone on the road,” added Faulkner. “If you see someone who appears to be driving drunk, call 9-1-1 immediately. You could save a life.”

